Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Officially done for season
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed Friday that Siemian (shoulder) would be placed on injured reserve and miss the team's final two games of the season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
On a lighter note, Siemian, who suffered a partial dislocation of his non-throwing shoulder in Thursday's win over the Colts, won't require surgery to address the injury. With only rest and rehab on the docket, Siemian should have a relatively normal offseason, but his underwhelming play this season likely has Denver turning its attention toward other starting options at quarterback in 2018. Brock Osweiler, who came on in relief for Siemian on Thursday, is currently positioned to start the Broncos' final two contests of 2017, but Paxton Lynch (ankle) could get another look if healthy enough to play in either game.
