Broncos' Trevor Siemian: On trade block
Siemian (shoulder) is expected to be available via trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Denver appears ready to move on from their 2015 seventh-round pick as they look to find a signal caller with higher upside to lead its offense. In fact, management is expected to "aggressively" address the quarterback position in free agency and the draft. It isn't clear how much demand Siemian could demand via trade or what teams might be interested, but he has a connection with an assistant coach on the quarterback-needy Jets in run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who was the Broncos offensive coordinator in 2016 when Siemian threw for his career-best 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games. With Brock Osweiler set to be an unrestricted free agent, the Broncos otherwise have Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly (wrist) under contract for 2018.
