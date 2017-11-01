Broncos head coach Vance Joseph informed the team Wednesday that Siemian would be removed as the starting quarterback for the Week 9 matchup against the Eagles, with Brock Osweiler instead receiving the nod, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Siemian got off to a nice start to the season by tossing six touchdown passes against two interceptions and completing 65 percent of his passes over the Broncos' first two contests, but things have gone downhill ever since for the third-year signal caller. In the subsequent five contests -- during which the Broncos have gone 1-4 -- Siemian has turned the ball over nine times, with his three-interception effort in Monday's loss to the Chiefs representing the nadir. Considering he tossed 16 interceptions in 15 games with the Texans last season, Osweiler might not prove much more capable than Siemian in protecting the ball, but Siemian won't necessarily be first in line to take back the starting role if Osweiler falters. Instead, 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, who is approaching full health after a shoulder injury kept him inactive for the Broncos' first seven games of the season, may rank as the top alternative in the event Osweiler is unable to guide the offense effectively.