Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Out for the season
Siemian suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder in Thursday's win over the Colts, which will likely sideline him for the rest of the season, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Given that it's his non-throwing shoulder in play here, the injury shouldn't have much of a long-term impact on Siemian, but it is enough of an issue to keep the quarterback out for the Broncos' final two games. For now, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch are the only two signal callers on the Denver roster, and Lynch was inactive Thursday due to an ankle injury that had him listed as a non-participant at practice leading to the contest. Per the report, Lynch is slated to return to practice Monday.
