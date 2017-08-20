Play

Siemian completed eight of 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.

Paxton Lynch got the start as Denver jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but his three scoring drives totaled just 49 yards, with all the points a direct result of San Francisco turnovers. Siemian closed out the first half with a 53-yard touchdown drive, and then led Denver 46 yards for a field goal to open the third quarter. Already boasting a sizable lead in the position battle, Siemian may have locked down the starting job with Saturday's performance.

