Siemian completed six of seven pass attempts for 51 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against Chicago.

Siemian's smooth debut probably lengthened his leg up on 2016 first-round selection Paxton Lynch to be the Week 1 starter. Lynch didn't stand out by completing six of nine passes for just 42 yards Thursday, and he's probably still too raw to effectively lead the offense. While Siemian's fantasy and real-world upside is capped, being the less volatile option behind center of the two will probably secure his edge entering the season. Don't forget, he started 14 games as a rookie in 2016. Unfortunately, it's also way too early to count Lynch out yet, and there could be multiple chapters to Denver's 2017 quarterback battle.