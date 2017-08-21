Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Poised to be named starter
The Broncos are expected to name Siemian as their starting quarterback Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph is expected to deliver the news when he meets with the media later Monday. Siemian will claim the gig over 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch. While Siemian does not posses Lynch's arm strength or athleticism, the 25-year-old is the more polished signal caller at this stage of their respective development curves. From a fantasy standpoint, Siemian's upside isn't especially high, but having talented wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders as his top two targets should help the quarterback's numbers.
