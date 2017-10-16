Siemian (shoulder) is re-entering Sunday's game against the Giants coming out of the half, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Siemian capped off an ugly first half by injuring his non-throwing shoulder while trying to make a tackle on a pick-six. After missing the final drive of the second quarter, he'll step back in under center as the Broncos try to erase a 14-point deficit.