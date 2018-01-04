Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Requires surgery on shoulder
Siemian was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the posterior capsule in his left, non-throwing shoulder, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Nearly one year ago, Siemian had his left shoulder surgically repaired, so he's in line to focus on rehabilitation for a second straight offseason. Perhaps of more interest than his health is the state of the quarterback room in Denver. Change is in the air after a season in which Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler all received a fair amount of first-team work en route to the 20th-ranked pass offense by the end of the year. Siemian, Lynch and Chad Kelly are all under contract in 2018, but there's little doubt general manager John Elway will add another quarterback in free agency or via the draft.
