With Paxton Lynch (ankle) expected to miss two-to-four weeks, Siemian finds himself back in the starting job, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

This might have happened even if Lynch had received a lesser diagnosis, as Siemian vastly outplayed his teammate after replacing him in the third quarter of Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders. Siemian completed 11 of 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, perhaps showing why he beat out Lynch for the starting job in the first place during training camp. Of course, Siemian struggled through five consecutive sub-par outings earlier this season, after leading the team to a 2-0 start with seven total touchdowns in his first two games. He accounted for just four scores and eight interceptions in that five-game stretch, playing a major role in Denver's decline from 2-0 to 3-5. The team has since dropped to 3-8, which might work in Lynch's favor if he gets healthy by the end of the season, as the Broncos don't have anything to lose and already know what they have in Siemian.