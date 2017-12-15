Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Ruled out for remainder of game
Siemian (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.
Siemian took a hard hit from Barkevious Mingo in the first quarter, falling awkwardly on his left shoulder in the process. Before being carted to the locker room, Siemian was five of nine for 67 yards and an interception. Brock Osweiler, who takes over under center, is the only active quarterback left for the Broncos
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Injures shoulder•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Has second straight 200-yard game•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Getting another start•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Dismal in Week 13 start•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Fighting sickness•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Returns to starting job•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...