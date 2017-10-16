Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said after Sunday's loss to the Giants that Siemian would "probably" undergo an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Siemian departed before halftime Sunday after injuring his left shoulder, which he had surgically repaired over the offseason. He was able to gut it out and take the field for the Broncos' first series of the second half, finishing the contest with a season-high 29 completions and 376 passing yards while being picked off twice. The exact nature of Siemian's shoulder issue won't be known until after the MRI results are read, but there appears to be some concern that the quarterback might be dealing with an AC joint sprain, an injury that kept him out of two games in 2016. Brock Osweiler would serve as the Broncos' starter under center if Siemian is forced to miss any games this time around.