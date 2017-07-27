Siemian missed his first three throws and took a few periods to settle down during Denver's training-camp opener, the Broncos' official website reports.

The Broncos focused on red-zone drills to start training camp, with early reports indicating that Siemian struggled a bit while Paxton Lynch connected with running back C.J. Anderson for a score. Neither was intercepted. Neither quarterback, nor the Broncos' offense as a whole, performed well in the red zone last season and so it makes sense for the new coaching staff to emphasize finishing off drives to start camp. Siemian, for instance, piloted the Broncos to back-to-back losses in Weeks 14 and 15 of last season with the team scoring a combined 13 points despite Siemian throwing for an impressive 616 total yards.