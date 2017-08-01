Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Shows improvement Monday
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said that both Siemian and Paxton Lynch performed better at Monday's practice following poor showings Sunday,Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Joseph also noted that decision making will be a key factor in determining which player wins the starting quarterback role coming out of training camp. That criterion should favor Siemian, who didn't flash much upside as a playmaker in his 14 games in 2016, but excelled at protecting the ball. The Broncos should remain one of the league's top defenses again in 2017, so Siemian's more conservative approach to running the offense could be ideal.
