Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Struggles versus Chargers
Siemian completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 207 yards in Sunday's game against the Chargers. He also carried two times for 14 yards and a fumble in the 21-0 loss.
Siemian completed a healthy 71 percent of his passes, but he connected on just one play longer than 17 yards en route to a lackluster 5.9 yards per attempt. He was pressured often and was sacked five times, leading to some hurried throws. Siemian has just one touchdown compared to four turnovers in two weeks since the bye, leading his team to just 10 total points in a pair of losses. With tough road matchups against the Chiefs and Eagles looming over the next couple of weeks, he will seemingly be hard-pressed to right the ship immediately.
More News
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Not limited by left shoulder•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Expected to play against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Scheduled for MRI on Monday•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Totals 376 yards in loss to Giants•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Re-entering game against Giants•
-
Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Exits before half with shoulder injury•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...