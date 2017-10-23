Siemian completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 207 yards in Sunday's game against the Chargers. He also carried two times for 14 yards and a fumble in the 21-0 loss.

Siemian completed a healthy 71 percent of his passes, but he connected on just one play longer than 17 yards en route to a lackluster 5.9 yards per attempt. He was pressured often and was sacked five times, leading to some hurried throws. Siemian has just one touchdown compared to four turnovers in two weeks since the bye, leading his team to just 10 total points in a pair of losses. With tough road matchups against the Chiefs and Eagles looming over the next couple of weeks, he will seemingly be hard-pressed to right the ship immediately.