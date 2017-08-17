Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Takes it slow in San Francisco
Siemian completed all five of his pass attempts during the red-zone period of Denver's joint practice with the 49ers, but led to just one score, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Paxton Lynch, on the other hand, reportedly targeted the end zone on all six of this throws, but completed just two. Siemian can be forgiven for being reserved and taking what the defense gives him as the Broncos' quarterback battle draws to a close. Though his final stat line didn't look much better than Lynch's in the preseason opener in Chicago, Siemian looked more comfortable and kept the Broncos on schedule with smooth passing in the short and intermediate areas. It doesn't make sense for Siemian to pull a Lindsey Jacobellis and take risks and showboat down the stretch when he's already built a sizable lead on Lynch.
