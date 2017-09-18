Siemian completed 22 of 32 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and a pick in the Broncos' 42-17 win over Dallas. He also added 14 yards and a fumble on the ground.

Siemian looked to be in a groove for much of Sunday's game, picking the Cowboy's defense apart with short timing passes - particularly on pivot routes that both C.J. Anderson and Emmanuel Sanders used to their advantage. Spreading the ball out and throwing underneath plays to Siemian's strengths and the potency of the Broncos' running game thus far this season will prevent defenses from pressing up on receivers. Siemian has accounted for a surprising seven touchdowns through two games, but Denver's coaching staff will surely ask him to cut down on his three turnovers as four of the five touchdowns Denver's defense has given up this season have been off turnovers. Siemian's fumble on Sunday was tough to avoid with quick pressure, but his interception was ill-advised and appeared to be the result of miscommunication with Demaryius Thomas.