Siemian completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and he also scored a rushing touchdown during Monday's win over the Chargers.

The Chargers defense didn't give up too much in the passing game, so while Siemian's yardage total was rather pedestrian, this wasn't a cakewalk matchup. Of course, his rushing score was a huge fantasy boost alongside his two passing touchdowns. To his credit, Siemian looked extremely mobile and took advantage of a number of rushing opportunities that opened up. He finished with 19 rushing yards. The Broncos' defense positioned Siemian in game-manager mode for most of the night, and not making mistakes will likely continue to be more important than making big plays. Unfortunately, despite Monday's strong showing, the third-year quarterback's fantasy upside is probably capped as a result. Outside of two-QB settings, Siemian is likely best viewed as a matchup-based option.