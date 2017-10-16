Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Totals 376 yards in loss to Giants
Siemian completed 29 of 50 pass attempts for 376 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants. He added nine rushing yards on his lone carry.
Siemian's stat line is entirely deceiving as he didn't play well at all Sunday, routinely throwing into triple coverage while missing open receivers on a consistent basis. Things came to a boiling point at the end of the first half when he tossed a pick-six with 48 seconds remaining only to injure his shoulder while trying to make the touchdown-saving tackle. Fortunately, he didn't suffer anything serious and was able to return for the start of the third. However, if Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is forced to miss any time, Siemian could find it difficult to bounce back on the road against a Chargers team that held Raiders QB Derek Carr to 171 yards Sunday, while forcing two interceptions in the process.
