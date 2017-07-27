Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Will get first crack at the starting job
Siemian will start with the first team when camp opens on Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7, ABC reports
While getting to start camp with the ones shows some reverence to Siemian's experience, it will likely matter little in terms of whether or not Siemian wins the starting job over 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, who will line up with the first team to kick off Friday's practice. The two split reps in a similar fashion during minicamp - an effort made by head coach Vance Joseph to give his two young quarterbacks an equal shot. Most reports pegged Siemian the leader through the beginning of minicamp with Lynch coming on strong at the end. Reversing that course, not lining up with the first team a month and a half before the season begins, will be the difference between Siemian winning and losing his starting job.
