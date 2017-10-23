Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Will retain starting role
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Siemian will remain the team's starting quarterback, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports. "Trevor is our guy. He's done enough good things on tape...it's not time for [a quarterback change]," Joseph said.
Siemian was riding high after completing 65 percent of his passes while tossing six touchdowns and scampering for another in the Broncos' first two contests, but he's slumped badly while Denver has dropped three of its last four games, including a shutout loss Sunday to the Chargers. Over that four-game stretch, Siemian has turned the ball over six times while leading the Broncos to just three touchdown drives along the way. It hasn't helped Siemian's case that the team's pass protection has been poor of late, but the 25-year-old may nonetheless need to do a better job of protecting the ball beginning with the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Chiefs in order to stave off backup Brock Osweiler for the starting gig.
