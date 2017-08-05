Siemian was the better of Denver's two primary quarterbacks on Friday, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.

The book on Siemian is that he's the savvier, more physically limited of Denver's competing quarterbacks. There is probably some truth in that, but such assessments also lazily underestimate Siemian's escapability and arm talent while giving him a pass on some of his poorer decision making. All that being said, Siemian has seemed to take a dink-and-dunk approach to training camp as compared to Lynch's boom-or-bust. One isn't inherently worse than the other, but if you're rookie head coach Vance Joseph and have a top-five caliber defense, do you pick the tortoise or the hair for your race?