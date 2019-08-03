Broncos' Trey Johnson: Shines in HOF Game
Johnson finished Thursday's 14-10 win over Atlanta with four tackles, three passes defended, and a key interception that set up the Broncos' game-winning drive.
The Broncos seem fairly set with their top four corners and so a question this preseason is whether the Broncos keep a fifth corner and -- if so -- who that'll be. Johnson made a solid case Thursday, albeit against less-than-stellar competition. The Villanova product is small, but flashes sub-4.4-forty speed that helped him blanket Falcons receivers. After missing the 2018 season with a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh, Johnson took a big step to finding a home in Denver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...