Johnson finished Thursday's 14-10 win over Atlanta with four tackles, three passes defended, and a key interception that set up the Broncos' game-winning drive.

The Broncos seem fairly set with their top four corners and so a question this preseason is whether the Broncos keep a fifth corner and -- if so -- who that'll be. Johnson made a solid case Thursday, albeit against less-than-stellar competition. The Villanova product is small, but flashes sub-4.4-forty speed that helped him blanket Falcons receivers. After missing the 2018 season with a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh, Johnson took a big step to finding a home in Denver.