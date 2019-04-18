Johnson signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Johnson spent the entire 2018 season on the Steelers' injured reserve list, but he evidently proved his health at the Broncos' minicamp this week, which he was participating in on a tryout basis. The second-year Villanova product will compete for a depth role in Denver's Chris Harris-led secondary this spring and summer.

