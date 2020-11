Marshall (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Marshall popped up as a non-participant Friday due to an illness, and there haven't been any reports that it's related to COVID-19. The 24-year-old could be a game-time decision. He almost never plays on defense, but Marshall leads the Broncos with four special-teams tackles.