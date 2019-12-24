Play

Marshall recorded nine tackles during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions.

The seldom-used safety seemed to get beat over the top during the Lions' opening drive for a 35-yard gain to Kenny Golladay. He quickly bounced back to lead the team in tackles in a game in which the Broncos' surrendered a season-low 191 yards. He's likely to get the start again in Week 17 against Oakland in place of the suspended Kareem Jackson.

