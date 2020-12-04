site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-trey-marshall-out-week-13 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Trey Marshall: Out Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marshall (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Marshall will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to the shin injury suffered Week 11. PJ Locke will operate as the primary backup to starting safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 43 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 28 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read