Marshall (shin) is questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Marshall has missed each of the Broncos' past three games while coping with his shin injury, but there's hope for him to suit up Week 15 after he proved capable of logging limited sessions Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Florida State product has played a nearly exclusive special-teams role in 2020, with 233 of his snaps coming in that department compared to just five on defense.