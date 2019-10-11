Marshall (leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zac Stevens of DNVR reports.

Marshall evidently picked up the leg injury in last week's win over the Chargers, casting some doubt on his status for Sunday's contest. He's been limited to a special teams role this season, racking up three tackles through five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories