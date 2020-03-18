Play

Marshall will remain with the Broncos after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Marshall helped provide depth in the secondary for the Broncos in 2019. The 25-year-old recorded 25 tackles (19 solo) and forced one fumble across 16 games. He will now look to earn a bigger role in 2020.

