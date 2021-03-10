The Broncos tendered exclusive rights free agent Marshall (quadriceps) on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Marshall suited up for all 16 of the Broncos' games in 2019, plus the team's first 10 outings of the 2020 campaign. Shin and quad injuries took their toll down the stretch, however, ultimately forcing Marshall to miss four of Denver's final six games. This latest transaction puts him on a trajectory to return to the Broncos' lineup this fall, where he's primarily expected to be deployed as a special-team contributor. Should veteran safety Kareem Jackson move on this offseason, Marshall's defensive role could suddenly become more prominent.