Broncos' Trey Marshall: Won't travel Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Marshall (shin) is officially out Saturday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Marshall has missed the past two games due to shin injury. The 24-year-old has primarily played special teams throughout the 2020 campaign.
