Broncos' Trinity Benson: Among the surprises of camp
Benson has been a playmaker during the first few days of training camp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
There was minimal splash when Denver signed Benson as an undrafted free agent out of East Central University this spring, but several reports have since come out that Benson is among the most dynamic playmakers on the roster bubble. Benson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and, though listed at just 180 pounds in college, carried the ball more than he ran in in 2018 -- tallying 54 carries and 45 receptions on his way to 884 total yards and nine total scores. The Broncos lack vertical speed at receiver and Benson could be a solid young fit. The deciding factor will likely be how he contributes on special teams, where he returned 44 total kicks during his college career with mild success.
