Broncos' Trinity Benson: Commits to Denver

The Broncos signed Benson as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Benson spent his collegiate career playing at Division II East Central University in Oklahoma, so he'll be trying to make a big jump in competition from school to the NFL. But he'll offer the Broncos a bit of versatility after playing both receiver and kick returner in college, with could help him find a spot on the roster if he can stick around.

