Broncos' Trinity Benson: Gets first-team reps
Benson worked with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted rookie has been one of the bright spots of training camp, flashing big-play speed on offense while also offering an option at returner -- a spot where Denver has struggled. Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), DaeSean Hamilton (hamstring), River Cracraft (obique), and Juwann Winfree (calf) are all at various stages of being on the mend, so pure numbers can be attributed, in part, to Benson's time with the first team. Still, it may prove valuable that Benson is on the field and impressing while fellow roster-bubble options like Cracraft and Winfree are on the sidelines.
