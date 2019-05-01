Broncos' Trinity Benson: Joins Denver

The Broncos agreed to a contract with Benson on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Benson will look to impress in the Broncos' rookie minicamp after going undrafted last week out of Division II East Central in Oklahoma. He saw action at both receiver and kick returner in college and should compete for a roster spot at the two positions during his time with Denver.

