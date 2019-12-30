Play

Benson signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Benson joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May and stuck around on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. The 22-year-old made a solid impression over the summer and will look to do so again during his first full NFL offseason.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories