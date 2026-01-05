Franklin failed to catch his only target in the Broncos' win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Bo Nix completed 14 of 23 passes for 141 scoreless yards in the victory, but only one of his throws went to Franklin, whose playing time has been dialed back over the past month-plus. Pat Bryant has been seeing more action alongside Courtland Sutton. Franklin will be a boom-or-bust fantasy bet in the divisional round following Denver's first-round bye.