Franklin had two receptions on three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders.

Franklin cooled off considerably after seemingly taking over the No. 1 role for the Broncos in recent weeks. Courtland Sutton reclaimed that honor with a clean 5-62-1 receiving line that dwarfed Franklin's production on the national stage. The latter is still producing a strong sophomore campaign with 48 receptions for 530 yards and five touchdowns across 12 contests, but it hasn't been a smooth ride getting there. Franklin has been held under 40 receiving yards in half of his appearances this season, making him a volatile starting option with plenty of upside against the Raiders in Week 14.