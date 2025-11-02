Franklin caught four of 10 targets for 27 yards and lost four rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans. He added a two-point conversion.

The second-year wideout was Bo Nix's top option on the day in terms of targets, but Franklin had trouble getting open against a stingy Houston secondary. It's the second time in the last three weeks Franklin's gotten double-digit looks from his college teammate Nix, and on the season he's put together a 37-385-4 line on 64 targets, making him more of a 1B alongside Courtland Sutton than the Broncos' No. 2 receiver. Franklin should find more room to operate in Week 10 against the Raiders.