Franklin (hamstring) is questionable to return to Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Franklin appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second quarter and is being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room to determine whether he can return. The Broncos are already without Pat Bryant (concussion) for the rest of Saturday's game, so Denver would be down to Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey at wide receiver if Franklin is unable to return.