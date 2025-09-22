Broncos' Troy Franklin: Falls back to earth Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin had two receptions on four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.
Franklin followed up the best performance of his young career against the Colts in Week 2 with an absolute stinker against the Chargers. The 2024 fourth-round selection still finished in a tie for second in team targets with Marvin Mims, but both youngsters paled in comparison to No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton's monster 6-118-1 receiving line Sunday. Franklin still provides some good upside in a soft matchup against the Bengals next Monday if managers can look past his dud in Week 3.
More News
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Paces Denver pass catchers•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Targeted six times•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Pair of grabs in Saturday's victory•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Two TDs in preseason win•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Making strong impression in camp•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Looking good this spring•