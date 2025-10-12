Franklin brought in three of four targets for 19 yards and a lost fumble while taking one carry for two yards in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Franklin's day in London, UK got off to a rubbish start when he coughed up the first fumble of his career on his first reception of the contest. The silver lining for fantasy managers was that the wideout remained involved offensively following the turnover, receiving three more touches in the narrow win. Franklin has shown us flashes of upside early in his sophomore campaign, but Sunday's dud is an example of the inconsistency he can exhibit. The 22-year-old's value is likely limited to deeper formats in next Sunday's tilt against the Giants.