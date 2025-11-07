Broncos' Troy Franklin: Gets into end zone Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin brought in five of nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.
Franklin was the only Broncos player to get into the end zone Thursday, making a tough seven-yard touchdown grab late in the first half. The second-year signal-caller also led Denver in receptions and targets, and his recent ascension in the air attack has been impossible to ignore -- Franklin has 37 targets over the last four games alone. The Oregon product should be busy again in Week 11, as the Chiefs pay the Broncos a visit on Sunday, Nov. 16 for a critical divisional showdown.
More News
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Does little with big target volume•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leading receiver with two TDs•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Hits paydirt against Giants•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Fumble erases low output Sunday•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Modest numbers in Week 5 win•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leads team with eight targets•