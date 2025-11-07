Franklin brought in five of nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Franklin was the only Broncos player to get into the end zone Thursday, making a tough seven-yard touchdown grab late in the first half. The second-year signal-caller also led Denver in receptions and targets, and his recent ascension in the air attack has been impossible to ignore -- Franklin has 37 targets over the last four games alone. The Oregon product should be busy again in Week 11, as the Chiefs pay the Broncos a visit on Sunday, Nov. 16 for a critical divisional showdown.