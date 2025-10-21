Franklin caught three of 10 targets for 19 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Franklin finished the contest tied for the team lead in targets with fellow wideout Courtland Sutton. His 10 targets were a season high for the 22-year-old. Despite the increased involvement, Franklin struggled to connect with quarterback Bo Nix throughout the game, and his touchdown early in the fourth quarter was actually a tipped pass intended for Sutton that Franklin was able secure in the back of the end zone. The Oregon product has been mostly underwhelming as a fantasy option for the past month, but his role as Denver's No. 2 wide receiver has earned him 46 targets through seven games. As long as he continues to stay involved, Franklin should continue to see enough action to make him a viable option for fantasy managers dealing with bye weeks. Next up for the Broncos is a home matchup against the Cowboys and their struggling pass defense.