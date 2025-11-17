Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leading receiver in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin caught four of eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Kansas City.
The second-year wideout tied Courtland Sutton in receptions and targets, but it was Franklin who led the Broncos in receiving yards, including a 32-yard gain in the final minute of the fourth quarter that set up Wil Lutz for the game-winning field goal. Franklin's chemistry with Bo Nix continues to shine, and over the last five games he's delivered a 22-259-4 line on 45 targets, compared to Sutton's 18-267-1 line on 34 targets during the same period.
