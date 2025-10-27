Franklin had six receptions on eight targets for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys.

Franklin matched his previous season highs in receptions (eight) and yards (89) set back in Week 2, but he usurped that fantasy score by hitting pay dirt twice in Week 8. The second-year wideout finished below 20 receiving yards in three out of the five contests in between his standout performances, highlighting his volatility as a fantasy asset on a week-to-week basis. Managers should be wary of Franklin's downside before starting him ahead of more-proven options in a tough matchup against the Texans next Sunday.