Franklin brought in four of eight targets for 55 yards in Monday's 28-3 victory over the Bengals.

Franklin rebounded from last week's stinker (2-8-0) with his second-highest yardage total through four games. The 22-year-old's eight targets paced Denver's receiving corps, but drops were an issue after finishing with a 50 percent catch rate. Franklin has flashed upside with a 18-196-1 line as a rookie, but his Week 5 fantasy value should be limited to deeper formats against the Eagles on Sunday.