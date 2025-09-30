Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leads team with eight targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin brought in four of eight targets for 55 yards in Monday's 28-3 victory over the Bengals.
Franklin rebounded from last week's stinker (2-8-0) with his second-highest yardage total through four games. The 22-year-old's eight targets paced Denver's receiving corps, but drops were an issue after finishing with a 50 percent catch rate. Franklin has flashed upside with a 18-196-1 line as a rookie, but his Week 5 fantasy value should be limited to deeper formats against the Eagles on Sunday.
