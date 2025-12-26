Franklin recorded four receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.

With the exception of Courtland Sutton, the Broncos spread targets evenly amongst their pass catchers. Franklin was among four wide receivers or tight ends to earn at least four targets, and he finished sixth on the team in yardage. His longest gain went for only six yards, though that was a reflection of Denver's conservative passing game plan. Franklin has under 25 receiving yards in three of his last five games, and this outcome was particularly disappointing given the absence of Pat Bryant (concussion).