Franklin (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Both Franklin and fellow WR Pat Bryant (concussion) made early departures from this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Bills, but both players were able to handle some drills to begin prep for the AFC Championship Game. Franklin will have two more chances to prove the health of his hamstring this week before the Broncos potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.