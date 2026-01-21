Broncos' Troy Franklin: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Both Franklin and fellow WR Pat Bryant (concussion) made early departures from this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Bills, but both players were able to handle some drills to begin prep for the AFC Championship Game. Franklin will have two more chances to prove the health of his hamstring this week before the Broncos potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.
More News
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Won't return Saturday•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Blanked in Week 18 win•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Limited to short receptions•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Nabs long catch•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Returns to prominent role•